METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting turned homicide in the Metairie area Friday (Jan. 27th).

Accroding to reports, around 2:45 p.m. deputies responded to a report of shots fired near South Cumberland St. and Milan St. At the scene deputies located two male victims, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a nearby hospital via EMS. His condition is unknown.

The identity of the deceased victim is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

There is no suspect or motive information available this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide detectives at 504-364-5300 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

