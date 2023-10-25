METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A Metairie doctor pled guilty to defrauding Medicare out of roughly $5.6 million by ordering medically unnecessary equipment.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans said Dr. Alex Glotser, 36, was an independent contractor for several purported telemedicine companies.

Through the companies, from September 2017 to August 2019, Glotser signed thousands of doctors’ orders for durable medical equipment and Cancer Genetic Testing for Medicare beneficiaries who he never saw or treated.

Evans said that to support the fraudulent claims, Glotser made false statements that he was the treating physician of the Medicare beneficiaries.

According to Evans, Glotser was typically paid a $30 fee per doctor’s order, which totaled over $270,000.

He was charged on Sept. 29 and pled guilty on Oct. 18.

He faces up to ten years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. He will also be required to pay over $2,420,000 in restitution to Medicare.

His sentencing is set for Jan. 24, 2024.

