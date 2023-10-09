Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A Metairie doctor has been accused of defrauding Medicare of more than $5.6 million in medically unnecessary durable equipment and Cancer Genetic Testing.

U.S. Attorney Duane Evans said Dr. Alex L. Glotser, 36. was charged on Friday, Sept. 29.

He said Glotser was charged with health care fraud by the bill of information, which stated Glotser worked for telemedicine companies as an independent contractor.

Evans said Glotser allegedly signed doctor’s orders for durable equipment and Cancer Genetic Testing for Medicare beneficiaries he had not treated, seen or spoken to between September 2017 and August 2019.

According to Evans, these orders allegedly caused more than $5.6 million in false and fraudulent claims submitted to Medicare. He said Medicare reimbursed more than $2.4 million of these claims.

Glotser then allegedly made false and fraudulent statements for his referrals to “conceal and perpetuate the fraud.”

These statements reportedly contained “false certification in medical records and requisition forms that he was the beneficiaries’ treating physician, that he had personally examined the patients, including performing certain in-person procedures for knee braces and that he used the DME and CGx tests ordered for the management of the patients’ conditions.”

In addition to the statements, Glotser is also accused of getting paid a fee per doctor’s order for ordering tests and electronically reviewing patient charts. Evans said the fee typically costs $30 and totaled $270,570.

Evans said that the guilt of Glotser must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Glotser could face up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted, as well as up to three years of supervised release after release from prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain to him or the gross loss to any victims and a $100 special assessment fee.

