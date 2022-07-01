COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — In October of 2020, a St. Tammany Parish Grand Jury returned a historic 49-count felony indictment, charging 18 members of the “Vulture Gang.” Nearly 2 years later, one of those gang members has been sentenced.

Jaydon Carter, of Covington, was 19 when he was arrested and charged for his role in the gang’s violence. The now 21-year-old had his day in court and pleaded guilty to the following charges:

One count of Racketeering and was sentenced to 25 years at hard labor

One count of Second Degree Battery and was sentenced to 8 years at hard labor

Five counts of Assault by Drive-by Shooting and was sentenced to 5 years at hard labor as to each

One count of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property and was sentenced to 10 years at hard labor

One count of Illegal Discharge of a Firearm While Committing a Crime of Violence and was sentenced to 10 years at hard labor, without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence

One count of Obstruction of Justice and was sentenced to 10 years at hard labor

According to District Attorney Warren Montgomery, the gang, known as the “Vulture Gang” or the “Hunger Gang,” has committed attempted murders, drive-by shootings, armed robberies, drug distribution, and all kinds of gun violence throughout the neighborhood, located just steps from the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center. The gang used violence to perpetuate a climate of fear, he said.

A press release from 2020 called this case “the largest known racketeering indictment on the Northshore, as well as the largest collaborative effort among law enforcement agencies.” DA Montgomery noted that the District Attorney’s Office began working with local, parish, and federal law enforcement agencies in 2019 to investigate the cause of a string of shootings in the West 30s community. The FBI dedicated a full-time agent, who worked exclusively on the case for several months from the District Attorney’s Office. The Covington Police Department and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office also spent many hours working on the investigation.

“This is an important indictment,” Montgomery said. “It begins the removal from our community of a violent gang, and it also reflects the cooperation and collaboration between federal, parish, and municipal law enforcement officials. I’m grateful for the hard work between members of my staff and these respected law enforcement officers.”

Others charged in this case include:

Avery Jules Fabre, Jr., 20, of Covington, five counts of assault by driving by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, contraband in municipal or parish prison or jail, attempted second degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (marijuana), less than 28 grams, disguising transactions involving drug proceeds, second degree battery, along with misdemeanor charges of two counts of possession of marijuana (14 grams or less), two counts of using or possessing drug paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

Cedric Dejuan Laurant, Jr., 21, of Covington, two counts of simple burglary of a vehicle, two counts of attempted simple burglary of an auto, two counts of attempted first degree murder, and illegal use of a weapon during drug offense or crime of violence

Tarus Murdell McDowell, Jr., 19, of Covington, five counts of illegal use of a weapon during a drug offense or crime of violence, armed robbery, second degree battery, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark, and second degree battery

Johnterrius Devell Mcdowell, 20, of Covington, five counts of assault by driving by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, two counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms, second degree battery, along with misdemeanor charges of illegal carrying of weapons and resisting an officer by flight

Jalen Ladarrion Dillworth, 20, of Covington

Markell Devon Powell, 27, of Covington, attempted second degree murder, possession with intent to distribute heroin, disguising transactions involving drug proceeds, conspiracy to introduce contraband into municipal or parish jail (less than 28 grams of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance), as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana (14 grams or less)

Mikhail Omar Washington, 27, of Covington, attempted second degree murder, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana (second offense)

Joshua Dwayne Price, 19, of Covington, first degree rape, illegal possession of stolen firearms, conspiracy to possess pornography involving juveniles, possession of pornography involving juveniles, along with misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana (14 grams or less), possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, resisting an officer by flight, and possession of marijuana (14 grams or less)

Thomas Denzel Celestine, 21, of Covington, first degree rape

Cole Anthony Anderson, Jr., 20, of Covington, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, second degree battery, along with misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana (14 grams or less), possession of drug paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

Christian Manuel Montana, 22, of Covington, conspiracy to distribute pornography involving juveniles and distribution of pornography involving juveniles

Rico Alonzo Bedford, 26, of Covington, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a convicted felon, attempted possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a convicted felon, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia

Bennie Selvage, Jr., 36, of Covington, conspiracy to introduce contraband into municipal or parish jail (less than 28 grams of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance)

Mitreon Brumfield, 25, of Covington

Ava Bleu Williamson, 20, of Covington, illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (marijuana), less than 28 grams, disguising transactions involving drug proceeds, as well as a misdemeanor charge of using or possessing drug paraphernalia

Roniesha Adriane Cooper, 29, of Covington, conspiracy to introduce contraband into municipal or parish jail (less than 28 grams of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance)

Colleen Gabriela Calderon, 37, of Folsom, conspiracy to introduce contraband into municipal or parish jail (less than 28 grams of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance) and contraband in municipal or parish prison