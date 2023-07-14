UPDATE, 7/14/23, 9:57 P.M.: St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms that the suspect in custody is Johnny Dwayne Neely, 58 of Palmetto. Neely is charged with attempted second degree murder, hate crimes, home invasion and a bench warrant.

ORIGINAL, 7/13/23, 10:36 P.M.: MELVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Melville priest is in critical condition tonight following a machete attack.

According to authorities, witnesses reported seeing the suspect approach the priest at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and ask for food. When the priest denied him, the suspect began attacking the priest with a machete.

The priest was transferred to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition. He’s being treated for lacerations to his head and body.

Melville Police Chief Phillip Lucas says the department is treating the attack as a potential hate crime. Authorities reported the suspect stating he “wanted to kill a black man today.” Melville Police is reaching out to the FBI for assistance in the case.

The suspect is currently in custody and will be transferred to the St. Landry Parish Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.