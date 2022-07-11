MARRERO, La. (WGNO)— Jefferson Parish deputies are investigating after a vehicle with a deceased gunshot victim was located on the West Bank on Monday evening.

The JPSO reports that around 6:45, deputies responded to a medical call from the westbound shoulder of Westbank Expressway near the Ames Boulevard offramp.

When they arrived, detectives found a vehicle matching the caller’s description on the side of the road, but things took a sharp turn for the worse when they also found a male body in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says that deputies are still working to determine where the shooting happened and who pulled the trigger. It is unclear if any suspects have been identified in the investigation.

The victim’s identity has been withheld until an autopsy can be completed and family is notified.

Deputies continue to investigate the case, which has been classified as a homicide. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the JPSO homicide unit that 504-364-5300, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.