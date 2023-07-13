OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Coley McCraney has a big hearing ahead on Monday that will decide the possibility of a new trial in his case. A case that over the past few days has seen a recent ruling that has shaken up the strategy for both the defense and the state.

The state made a motion last Thursday to reject mccraney’s defense team subpoenas with the Dale County Circuit Clerk’s Office. They wanted to compel all jurors to give testimonies about their service during the case. That motion by the state was granted by Judge William Filmore.

Mccraney’s attorneys wanted to examine the jurors’ conduct. They believe jurors were on social media throughout the two-week trial, which they were told by the judge not to do.

“We have several issues within that motion just outside of the jury,” McCraney’s Attorney Andrew Scarborough said. “It does not mean we are not going to go forward about the argument of posting and being on social media. We are still going to go forward with our arguments.”

A jury found McCraney guilty of four counts of capital murder for the 1999 murders of Northview High schoolers JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlet and sentenced him to life in prison without the chance of parole but for McCraney’s defense team, jurors allegedly being on social media hasn’t been their biggest problem.

“We were not allowed to present an alternate theory,” McCraney’s attorney David Harrison said. “That is thinking someone else committed this crime. That has been our biggest issue with the court.”

For the state, not having to deal with juror testimonies helps them on Monday. A team that convinced the jury that JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett were headed to a party in Headland in the summer of 1999 but got lost in Ozark.

McCraney held them at gunpoint at a gas station, led them to another location, raped Beasley, and shot each of the girls once.

McCraney’s team feels that the latest ruling won’t impact the upcoming hearing.

“We’re not automatically anticipating the Court of Criminal Appeals,” Scarborough said. “We’ve got a hearing on Monday that we plan on fighting at. I know I do.

McCraney’s hearing for a new trial will take place at the Dale County courthouse, and if that motion for a new trial is denied. The defense has 42 days to file with the Court of Criminal Appeals.

