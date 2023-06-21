NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell is responding to criticism that gun arrests rarely lead to more jail time. She says that’s a negative spin on positive statistics.

In Tuesday’s news conference, Cantrell says the New Orleans Police Department has increased its enforcement of minor weapons offenses. According to data from 2022, 240 people were arrested for concealed carry violations but more than 70% have not been prosecuted.

Cantrell says finding and seizing guns is part of the overall decline in violent crime.

“I talked about the gun seizures and then I also picked back up in terms of some things that were floating around in the media, in terms that that was negative against the work of the New Orleans Police Department regarding these gun seizures meaning the minor offenses. What we believe, is that if we get it early, meaning a minor, it will not escalate. That’s how we’re focusing on this,” says Cantrell.

When asked for an update on the search for a superintendent, she says an update should be given by June 23.

