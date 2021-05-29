May 29: NOPD reports pair of unrelated shootings overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is investigating a pair of unrelated shootings overnight.

The first occurred around Hayne Boulevard and Weaver Avenue just after midnight on Saturday morning.

Two victims were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Just an hour earlier, the NOPD reported a shooting in the 2800 block of Castiglione Street.

Initial reports indicate there was one male victim also suffering from a gunshot wound.

All three victims from both incidents were taken to the hospital via private transport.

No further info on either shooting is available at this time.