Marrero woman accused of killing passenger at apartment complex parking lot

Marrero woman accused of killing passenger in apartment complex parking lot

Marian Williams

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a 26-year-old woman for second-degree murder stemming from an early morning incident on Jan. 6 involving the death of a female in Marrero.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex parking lot in the 2800 block of Mt. Kennedy Boulevard.

Efforts to wake the victim were unsuccessful, and Williams called for assistance.

The victim was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Following an autopsy conducted by the Jefferson Parish Forensic Center, the coroner ruled that the nature of the victim’s injuries to her neck, the death was ruled a homicide.

