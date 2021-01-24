Marrero shooting victim succumbs to wounds, incident now a homicide

METAIRIE, La. — The victim from a shooting in Marrero on Tuesday has succumbed to his injuries earlier today, and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is now listing the crime a homicide.

Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Cohen Avenue in Marrero at around 10:50 am on Tuesday. They located the victim, a 23-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, and was initially listed in stable condition.

He was pronounced dead this morning.

JPSO investigators are working several leads, however there is no suspect or motive information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JPSO’s Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.