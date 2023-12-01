JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Marrero man was found guilty of the second-degree murders of two men in Jefferson Parish in 2019.

District Attorney Paul D. Connick, Jr. said the first happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 6200 block of 2nd Avenue in Marrero on March 30, 2019.

Alonzo Ford, 48, was found guilty of shooting Martin Hatten, 50, in the right side of his head while he sat in the front passenger’s seat of a sports-utility vehicle. The bullet also hit a 51-year-old man, who suffered a superficial injury. Hatten died on April 5, 2019, in a hospital.

Connick said Ford and Hatten were seen arguing at a local bar the night before the shooting.

Jefferson Parish deputies identified Ford as the suspect. They were able to reach him over the phone, and Ford said he’d surrender. Sims said he didn’t.

On April 1, 2019, a detective in an unmarked car saw Ford with another man at a car wash business on Buccola Avenue. Before other deputies could arrive, Sims said Ford shot the man in his head.

Deputies found Laurence Hensley slumped over in the car wash bay. He died the next day at 55-years-old.

Sims said it was later learned that Hensley had watched Ford shoot Hatten.

Ford was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of obstruction of justice and two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He was acquitted of one count of attempted second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 11, 2024.

