MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — A Marrero man has been found guilty of a home invasion last year, by a jury who returned the verdict Wednesday, Oct. 11.

According to court documents, on New Year’s Eve 2022, Jefferson’s Parish deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Martin Drive at about 1:15 p.m.

At the scene, deputies found Albert Lewis, 43, of Marrero, outside the doorway of a home, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Through further investigation, a woman informed officers that she was outside with her son when she noticed Lewis at a nearby residence acting erratically. As the woman headed inside, she explained to the officers that Lewis had approached her home, banged on the hood of a vehicle in her driveway, and then grabbed her from behind.

The woman was able to break away and run into her home. Lewis then forced his way inside by breaking down the door.

Two witnesses told deputies that the woman shot Lewis when he stepped inside the home.

Lewis was arrested after he was released from the hospital.

Jurors found Lewis guilty after deliberating for less than 30 minutes.

His sentencing date is set for Wednesday, Oct. 25.

