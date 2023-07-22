MANSURA, La. (WNTZ) – On July 15, 2023, at approximately 12:06 am, the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a 911 call reporting multiple gunshots fired by unknown persons on Cocoville Road near Teska Roy Lane in the Mansura, LA area. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) Deputies responded to the scene. Further investigation by APSO Detectives revealed that some of the shooters parked a vehicle at the Ward 3 Waterworks Parking lot and approached a nearby residence on foot when the shooting began. Multiple gunshots were reportedly fired at and by persons from a nearby residence. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The APSO Investigation led to the search of a residence in the area. The search led to the arrest of one female subject for Obstruction of Justice, one male subject for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and three subjects wanted by the Marksville Police Department for Armed Robbery and other offenses. A military-style semi-automatic rifle, two semi-auto handguns with extended magazines, a Drum magazine for a handgun, ammunition, Controlled Dangerous Substances, and Avoyelles Parish School Board Laptops were seized by APSO Detectives. More arrests are expected. APSO Detectives are continuing to investigate the matter to identify all of the shooters.

The following persons have been arrested in this investigation thus far:

36-year-old Romanda Guillot of Mansura, LA – Obstruction of Justice 21-year-old Kwalan D. Guillot of Marksville, LA – Principal to Armed Robbery, Principal to Carjacking, Criminal Conspiracy and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile. 19-year-old Kwavon A. Guillot – Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. 19-year-old Ja’Kwon Guillot – Armed Robbery.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the shooter(s). If you have any information pertaining to this matter, please contact APSO by calling 318-253-4000. See Photo attached.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to thank LA Probation & Parole and the Marksville Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

Strong relationships between our agency and the communities we serve are critical to maintaining public safety and effective policing. We rely on the cooperation of community members and concerned citizens to provide information about crime in their communities and neighborhoods. Please help us prevent and solve crime in Avoyelles Parish.

