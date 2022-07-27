Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MARION, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, July 18, 2022, around 9:41 PM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to execute a felony arrest warrant on the 800 block of Highway 33. According to deputies, 65-year-old Dennis Ray Colston was wanted for Second Degree Battery, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Second Degree Kidnapping, and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

Upon arrival at Colston’s residence, they commanded Colston to exit the residence to be taken into custody. As he exited the home, Colston allegedly shot a firearm at authorities with a .38 Special revolver and a 16 gauge shotgun.

Colston eventually surrendered to authorities and was placed under arrest. He was charged with three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer and Attempted Killing of a Police Animal.

His bond was set at $975,000.