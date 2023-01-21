BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near Southern University on Friday (Jan. 20).

Detectives say the shooting happened at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex around 6:15 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found two male victims in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

19-year-old Geore Hankton died on the scene. The second victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition. His identify has not been confirmed at this time.

WBRZ, the ABC affiliate in Baton Rouge, confirms Hankton is the grandson of Tyrone Casby, longtime big chief of the Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indian tribe and principal at Algiers Charter School Association in New Orleans.

No information about a suspect or a motive was released. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869.

