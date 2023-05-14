NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office helped police locate a drowning victim early Sunday morning.

The Natchitoches Police Department contacted the sheriff’s department around 2:00 a.m. and requested assistance in searching for the man in the Cane River near the 300 block of Jefferson St. NPSO Dive team members launched a rescue boat with special sonar equipment for search and rescue.

Natchitoches Parish Fire District #9, La. Department of Wildlife & Fisheries Agents, and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS also assisted in rescue efforts.

Around 5:07 a.m. the dive team recovered the body of a man who had been reportedly swimming in the area. They released his body to the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office pending an autopsy.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.