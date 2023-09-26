Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A manhunt is underway in Slidell for a man who is wanted for an alleged kidnapping out of Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Slidell police took to Facebook on Tuesday, Sept. 26 to report that Eric Rawlings was last seen around 10:17 a.m. leaving the Red Roof Inn and running toward the TA truckstop near Gause and Interstate 10.

Police ordered Little Oak Middle School and Boyet Jr. High to shelter-in-place since he was reportedly spotted nearby.

Around 12 p.m., Slidell police confirmed the search was still underway for Rawlings.

