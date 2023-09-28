GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 27, 2023, deputies of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office searched for a male subject in a wooded area southwest of Ruston, La. after an alleged theft incident took place in Grambling, La. According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, the suspect reportedly fled from Grambling Police before abandoning the vehicle on Heard Road.

Reports mentioned that an officer of Grambling Police was allegedly injured during the pursuit. According to reports, residents in the area were told the suspect was a black male subject wearing red shorts and a red shirt.

The suspect has not been apprehended. If you have any information about this incident, contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111 or the City of Grambling Police Department at 318-247-3771.

