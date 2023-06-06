Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Mandina’s waiter and a 15-year-old boy in Houston, Texas was extradited back to New Orleans on Monday, June 5.

The Orleans Parish coroner identified 23-year-old Hilbert Walker III as the Mandina’s employee who was killed in the shooting on April 28. A woman, who was a customer at the restaurant at the time, was also wounded.

Later, it was discovered that the same shooter was accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy on May 6 in Houston, Texas.

New Orleans police said Kyron Keith Fazande, 22, was arrested in Texas for both murders. He was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail.

He was extradited back to New Orleans on June 5. He was booked into the Orleans Parish jail.

