MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — The discovery of an alleged “hit list” led to the arrest of a 13-year-old student in St. Tammany Parish on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified that a Mandeville area junior high student had written a “hit list” that contained the names of students who bullied her.

The girl was located and allegedly admitted to making the list.

The sheriff’s office issued a summons for menacing. The girl was released to her parents on an agreement to report to court.

“We will continue to work with our schools to investigate any and all threats on our schools and the students who attend them and enforcement action will be taken when warranted,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

