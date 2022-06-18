ST. TAMMANY (WGNO) – A Mandeville man was arrested after he left his pet dog outside in extreme heat.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriffs Office, deputies were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Jasmine Street at about 3 p.m., on a report of a dog being left out in the 114 degree heat.

When deputies arrived a deceased dog was found still tethered in the yard without water, shade, food or shelter.

The dogs owner 27-year-old Christopher Jackson was arrested. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on a charge of Animal Cruelty. The Tammany Parish Animal Services took custody of the dogs body.

Sheriff Randy Smith made a statement on the unfortunate event:

“It is extremely hot outside. I plead to all pet owners to please make sure your pets have adequate water, food and some place to go to stay cool. Our pets cannot tell us when they are hot or when they are thirsty. They rely on us to care for them, and in this case this man failed to provide the bare minimum and his dog died as a result.”