COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A guilty verdict was handed down in the case of a 2022 police chase that caused damage to a Covington highway.

St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery announced on Wednesday, Aug. 9 that 58-year-old Timothy Spicer was found guilty of aggravated obstruction of a highway, aggravated flight from an officer and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Court documents reveal that at 12 a.m. on June 9, 2022, a St. Tammany Parish deputy was on patrol near Highway 190 in Lacombe when he spotted a white Jeep without functioning license plate lights.

The deputy activated lights and sirens in an attempt to pull Spicer over. A second unit joined in, but Spicer accelerated.

A third deputy later joined in the chase.

It was mentioned that Spicer’s driving became a threat to his life and others as he reached a speed of 95 miles per hour. Deputies say he began to weave through traffic, causing vehicles to swerve to avoid a collision.

The chase continued on the Bayou Castine bridge, where he intentionally collided with a police unit, causing his Jeep to become disabled.

Pinned against the railing, documents noted Spicer climbed out the window, backflipped into the bayou and swam away. Canine units assisted in the search for Spicer, but they were unable to find him.

According to documents, Spicer was found 24 hours later, walking down the street, soaking wet.

He was arrested and booked into the parish jail.

During the trial, the jury heard statements from the officers involved and watched body camera footage of the entire pursuit. Spicer’s lawyer argued that he was “fearful and did not know it was the police pursuing him.”

The jury unanimously found Spicer guilty.

Spicer, who was on parole after being released three months prior, is said to have multiple felony convictions, including armed robbery, burglary, and theft.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 21.

