MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Mandeville Saturday (Mar. 4th).

It happened near the intersection of Florida Street and Oak Street around 9:20 p.m.

Reports how a person was driving when an SUV crossed into their lane causing both vehicles to crash into each other head-on.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital where one of them later died.

There are no updates on the other driver’s condition.

Police believe that impairment is suspected to be the cause of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

