ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Mandeville couple has received additional charges after St. Tammany Parish deputies say a follow-up investigation revealed drugs and supplies used to create narcotics were taken from one of the suspect’s places of employment.

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old John Joiner and 37-year-old Amanda Flocke were arrested on Sept. 23 after detectives responded to complaints of narcotics activity in a home in the 100 block of Remmy Court.

From the initial investigation and search, detectives said they recovered 2,745 counterfeit oxycodone tablets, which were found to contain fentanyl, approximately 29.1 grams of methamphetamine, 15 ecstasy pills, 170 hydrocodone pills, a small amount of marijuana, two dosage units of male enhancement pills, a pill press and $1,069.

On Oct. 3, detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and found that Flocke was allegedly involved in prescription fraud related to the theft of prescription medication from patients at the skilled nursing center where she worked.

Detectives also said a pill crusher found in the previous investigation was allegedly stolen from the nursing center.

STPSO officials said Flocke’s children were in the home during the initial investigation.

Initially, Flocke and Joiner were charged with multiple drug crimes.

After the follow-up investigation, Flocke was additionally charged with operation of a clandestine laboratory, prescription fraud, illegal use of a CDS in the presence of a minor and theft under $1,000.

Joiner was additionally charged with operation of a clandestine laboratory and illegal use of a CDS in the presence of a minor.

