NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two juveniles are in the New Orleans Police Department custody and a man is in the hospital following two separate shooting incidents.

The first shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Friday, July 29 outside of Harrah’s casino.

According to reports, two men were fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other. The shooter ran from the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital. There are updates on his condition at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The second shooting happened off South Claiborne in the Milan neighborhood around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, July 29. Police say officers were investigating a report of shots fired when two juveniles shot at them.

Some time after officers were able to arrest the two boys, but one suspect is still at large.

