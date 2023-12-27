Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — A shooting outside a Lacombe-area gas station left a man dead, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, deputies responded to the call of a shooting in the 28000 block of U.S. Highway 190. When they arrived a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he later died from his injuries The victim’s identity has not been released.

Detectives have asked for the public’s help locating the possible suspect in the shooting.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Marrio Haynes on a count of second-degree murder.

Through an investigation, detectives determined that the two men knew each other and that the shooting was not random.

Deputies have since arrested Haynes’ girlfriend, 21-year-old Megan Coleman for her actions during the shooting.

She was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for one count each of principal to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Anyone with information on Haynes’ location is asked to call deputies at (985) – 898-2338.

