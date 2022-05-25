NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)–The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Gentilly area Wednesday that left a man wounded.

According to NOPD, officers responded, just after 5:30 p.m., to the corner of Franklin Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard, on a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the area.

When they arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

No further details are available at this time but anyone with information on teh incident cn contact Third District officers at (504) 658-6030.