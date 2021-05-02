Man wounded in shooting in Algiers, found in Central City near Hoffman Triangle

shooting that occurred in at the intersection Martin Luther King Blvd and S. Claiborne Ave. Photo: LBJ | WGNO

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Vixen St. and Gallinghouse St. in the Fourth District, where officers were responding to a call of shots fired.

The investigation has revealed the victim relocated to Martin Luther King Blvd and S. Claiborne Ave before calling police where he was transported to the hospital.

Initial reports indicate there is one male victim suffering with a gunshot wound(s).

He has been transported to the hospital via EMS.

WGNO’s Anna McAllister with more on this story in the video clip from WGNO News below, along with news on the CBD shooting that occurred in the wee hours of Sunday morning as well.