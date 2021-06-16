Man wounded in New Orleans East shooting along Lakefront

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has reported a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue.

At approximately 7:46 a.m., the police were notified that a man with a gunshot wound to the hand arrived at a hospital for medical attention.

Upon further investigation, the incident was confirmed as an aggravated battery by shooting at about 1:16 p.m.

Anyone with information that can aid detectives in this investigation is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.