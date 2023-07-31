NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One man was hospitalized after a shooting in the Little Woods area Sunday night says the New Orleans Police Department.

According to the NOPD, around 11:30 p.m. officer responded to the 10000 block of Curran Street to a call of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a local hospital but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

