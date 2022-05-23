NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Gentilly area Monday afternoon.

According to NOPD, officers arrived to the 4400 block of St. Roch Avenue, after a man was reportedly found suffering from a gunshot wound to an unknown part of his body.

The man was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition is not known at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call NOPD Third District at (504) 658-6030.