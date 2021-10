NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting in Central City on Saturday afternoon. It’s the second shooting incident reported on the day after a New Orleans East man was fatally wounded before noon.

According to the latest report, Sixth District officers stated the shooting took place in the 1400 block of South Galvez around 2 p.m.

In the incident an adult male was shot to the abdomen

The incident took place at approximately 2:00pm. today.