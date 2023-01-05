NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Venetian Isles neighborhood Thursday night.

The incident happened in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway just before 9 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition was not released. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

