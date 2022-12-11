NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the West Lake Forest area that left a man wounded.

It happened on Sunday evening in the 6700 block of Tara Lane.

According to the NOPD, the shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.

The details leading up to the shooting have not yet been released. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll free 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.