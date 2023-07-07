NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the Leonidas neighborhood Thursday, July 6 left a man wounded, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers say the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. at the corner of Hickory and Leonidas Streets. Responding officers say they found a man on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital by EMS but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP. To submit an anonymous tip online, click here.

