NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the Seabrook neighborhood Tuesday morning Nov. 7.

According to officers, the shooting happened in the 7000 block of Henley Street around 7:00 a.m. Upon arrival, a man and woman were found both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers say the woman was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

There is no update on either victim’s condition.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories