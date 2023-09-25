NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened overnight in the Central Business District.

According to officers, the shooting happened around 12:04 a.m. on Sept. 25 in the 100 block of Canal Street. Responding officers arrived at the scene and found a man and woman, each suffering from a gunshot wound.

The conditions of the victims are not known at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504)-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP. To submit an anonymous tip online, click here.

