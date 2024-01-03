NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man and woman were stabbed while in the French Quarter on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

According to officers, the incident happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Toulouse Street.

Police said the man and woman got into an argument with another woman when she stabbed the two.

The condition of both victims has not been released.

NOPD officers said they are searching for the suspect they described as an unknown Black woman.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts