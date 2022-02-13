NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting that involved two victims in New Orleans East on Saturday night.

According to the report, Seventh District officers responded at 9:43 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 10000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Upon arrival, officers found two adult victims, one male and the other female, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Reportedly, both victims were sitting in their vehicles when struck.

Both victims were transported to the hospital via Emergency Medical Services for treatment.

There is no further information currently available.