NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Police are searching for two people after a man was shot in New Orleans following a verbal altercation over the weekend.

The NOPD says 46-year-old Cantrell D. Penny and 30-year-old Jasmine McGraw are accused in the shooting that happened around 10:45 p.m. in Plum Orchard.

Details from the police department indicate the victim, only identified as a 46-year-old man, was involved in an argument with McGraw, who then reportedly called Penny.

Police say Penny then approached the victim with a gun and fired several shots before he and McGraw fled the scene. The victim was grazed by gunfire.

We’re told arrest warrants have been obtained for both suspects in the shooting. Penny is wanted for aggravated second-degree battery and illegal carrying and discharge of a weapon. McGraw faces charges of aggravated second-degree battery, theft of a motor vehicle, and criminal damage to property.

Anyone who knows where either suspect is, or has any other information surrounding the shooting is urged to contact the NOPD’s Seventh District office at 504-658-6070.

Anyone who knows where either suspect is, or has any other information surrounding the shooting is urged to contact the NOPD's Seventh District office at 504-658-6070.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

