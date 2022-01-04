Man with prosthetic leg suspected of burglarizing Mandeville business New Year’s Day

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a New Year’s Day burglary at a Mandeville-area business early that morning,

According to the report, the incident took place when the suspect forced entry into the Town Crier Tobacco Store – located at 70117 Louisiana Highway 59 – and stole several items.

Surveillance camera images released by the STPSO show the suspect as a bald, or balding, white male with a prosthetic left leg below the knee. He may also be connected to other burglaries of tobacco outlets throughout St. Tammany Parish.





Suspect caught on surveillance camera burglarizing the Town Crier Tobacco Store on Jan. 1, 2022 in Mandeville, La. (Photo: STPSO)

Anyone with any information related to the crime is asked to please contact the STPSO at 985-726-7824 or dispatch at 985-898-2338.

