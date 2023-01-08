NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after New Orleans police say he was found shot multiple times in his car on Sunday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives responded to the 7800 block of Sand Street in the Little Woods area around 9:30 a.m. We’re told the victim, a 42-year-old man, was found unresponsive inside his car. Detectives say he had multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word yet on his identity.

Other information regarding a suspect and possible motive in the case was unavailable.

The location of the shooting is located only steps away from the location of another shooting that happened last week at the corner of Wales and Sand streets. Police say two people were hospitalized after being shot.

Only hours after Sunday’s discovery of the fatally shot man, police responded to another shooting in Little Woods at Hayne Boulevard and Michigan Street around 3:45 p.m., where a man died at a local hospital after being shot. All three shooting cases remain under investigation.

Anyone with any additional information regarding the shooting is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Christopher Puccio at 504-658-5300.