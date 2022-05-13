SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A man is wanted by police on the North Shore after officers found his detached ankle monitor on the ground.

The Slidell Police Department announced Friday afternoon that officers are searching for Jason Shields, a man who detectives say is on probation for charges related to domestic violence.

The ankle monitor was reportedly located by officers in a parking lot near a motel. Police report Shields cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run.

Shields is wanted by both Slidell PD and the St. Tammany Parish 22nd Judicial District Court.

Anyone who knows where Shields is is urged to contact Slidell PD at (985)643-3131.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.