Man wanted in connection with Bourbon Street stabbing, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man they believe is a suspect in a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of Bourbon Street on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24).

According to an NOPD report, the police have obtained an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Julio “Rocky” Keenum after he allegedly stabbed a victim in the stomach during a verbal altercation just before 7 p.m. on Friday night.

Keenan, who has tattoos on chest, arms and left leg, is wanted on one count of attempted second-degree murder due to the severity of the injuries sustained by the victim.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of Keenum and/or the pictured persons of interest is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.