Man wanted in 7th Ward homicide investigation, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that occurred in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue on Saturday.

The NOPD report did not specify how the man, pictured below, could be connected to the fatal incident, which was one of seven separate shootings on Saturday.

Man wanted by NOPD in connection with 7th Ward homicide on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 (Photo: NOPD)

Anyone with additional information on this individual or this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.