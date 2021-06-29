Man wanted for stabbing incident on North Claiborne Avenue, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is searching for a man who was involved in a stabbing that occurred on Sunday, June 27.

Malik Scott (Photo: NOPD)

The NOPD has issued a warrant for 45-year-old Malik Scott for aggravated battery by cutting.

At around 10:14 p.m., Scott and the victim were involved in an altercation in the 1200 block of North Claiborne Avenue. Scott reportedly pulled out a sharp object, possibly a knife, and stabbed the victim.

The victim was transported the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Scott is asked to contact NOPD First District officers or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.