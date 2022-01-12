Man wanted for questioning in South Claiborne Ave. homicide investigation

Michael McMillan (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department released an image on Wednesday of a man they feel may possess information vital to an ongoing homicide investigation.

The man wanted for questioning as a person of interest is 24-year-old Michael McMillan. According to the NOPD report, the incident occurred in the 2300 block of South Claiborne Avenue on Friday, Jan. 7,

McMillan is not currently wanted on criminal charges in this investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.