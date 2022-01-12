Man wanted for questioning in Nov. 2021 Chef Menteur homicide investigation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
https://wgno.com/news/crime/man-wanted-for-questioning-in-nov-2021-chef-menteur-homicide-investigation/

Man wanted for questioning in Nov. 2021 Chef Menteur homicide investigation (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a 36-year-old man they feel is a person of interest wanted for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide on Nov. 14 in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

The NOPD says Donnell James is not currently wanted on criminal charges, but reports he may possess knowledge of information vital to this investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident or on the whereabouts of the listed person of interest is asked Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News