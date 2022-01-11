Man wanted for questioning in North Claiborne homicide investigation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
https://wgno.com/news/crime/man-wanted-for-questioning-in-north-claiborne-homicide-investigation/

Man wanted for questioning in North Claiborne homicide investigation (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a person of interest in the ongoing investigation of a homicide in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue on Nov. 19.

The male subject is not currently facing criminal charges. However, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives feel he may have knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to question him.

Person of Interest wanted for questioning in North Claiborne Avenue homicide investigation (Photo: NOPD)

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News